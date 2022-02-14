News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Streets Kitchen opens new site in Seven Sisters Road

Logo Icon

Madi Apthorpe

Published: 11:30 AM February 14, 2022
Councillors and delegates enjoy the ribbon cutting of the new Seven Sisters Road venue

Councillors and delegates enjoy the ribbon cutting of the new Seven Sisters Road venue. - Credit: Islington Council

The ribbon has been cut on a new Seven Sisters Road premises for homeless group Streets Kitchen. 

Islington Council provided the organisation, which has worked in the area for four years, with a new space in an effort to challenge inequality in the borough. 

Mayor Troy Gallagher joined MP Jeremy Corbyn and Streets Kitchen staff for the ceremony last week. 

Born in a squat with the intention to provide help for the homeless, Streets Kitchen is a lifesaving grassroots group that provides food, clothing and information to those in need across the UK.

To ensure the hot meals that the group prepares, some 400 a week, are nutritious, the council organised for volunteers to receive training from professional chefs. Alongside this, services include vaccination days, sexual health checks, drug and alcohol support and referrals to other services.

Streets Kitchen founder Jon Glackin said: “Through partnership, with the council and local organisations - and by treating people with a little bit of dignity and respect - we can make change."

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watches his shot go wide against Everton, in his last appearance for the club

Arsenal have stability, long-term plan thanks to Arteta

Adam Perry

Author Picture Icon
Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1

London Live News

6 best kebab shops in north London as voted by locals

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Where the new restaurant is set to open.

Kod’s Burger set to open on Upper Street

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Semi-detached house in Aylestone Avenue, Brent, sold for almost £4m last year

London Live News

Most expensive houses sold in your north London borough in 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon