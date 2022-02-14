Streets Kitchen opens new site in Seven Sisters Road

Councillors and delegates enjoy the ribbon cutting of the new Seven Sisters Road venue. - Credit: Islington Council

The ribbon has been cut on a new Seven Sisters Road premises for homeless group Streets Kitchen.

Islington Council provided the organisation, which has worked in the area for four years, with a new space in an effort to challenge inequality in the borough.

Mayor Troy Gallagher joined MP Jeremy Corbyn and Streets Kitchen staff for the ceremony last week.

Born in a squat with the intention to provide help for the homeless, Streets Kitchen is a lifesaving grassroots group that provides food, clothing and information to those in need across the UK.

To ensure the hot meals that the group prepares, some 400 a week, are nutritious, the council organised for volunteers to receive training from professional chefs. Alongside this, services include vaccination days, sexual health checks, drug and alcohol support and referrals to other services.

Streets Kitchen founder Jon Glackin said: “Through partnership, with the council and local organisations - and by treating people with a little bit of dignity and respect - we can make change."