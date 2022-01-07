'Largely positive' response to St Peter’s LTN trial - survey finds

Results from the public consultation show ‘largely positive impacts’ of a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) trial in St Peter’s neighbourhood.

Islington Council has welcomed the response to their scheme and is now planning amendments to the scheme for disabled users.

The LTN in St Peter’s was the first of seven to be introduced on trial by the council, with traffic filters implemented on Colebrook Row, Danbury Street, Coleman Fields, Wharf Road and a traffic filter and bus gate on Prebend Street.

The public consultation, which ran from September 13 to October 11, showed 48 per cent of respondents believe the air is cleaner and 49pc believe the streets look nicer since the introduction of the low traffic neighbourhood in July 2020.

In addition, 47pc of respondents noticed less traffic noise and 27pc of respondents with access to a car said they are less likely to use their car for short journeys.

Despite the positive statistics, the LTN has received negative feedback over the course of its trial. A survey open from March to September 2021 revealed the top concerns, which included more traffic on main roads, a lack of consultation with road users over the scheme and that car trips had become more inconvenient.

Councillor Rowena Champion, member for environment and transport, said: “We’re delighted to hear about the benefits that the St Peter’s scheme has brought to people in the neighbourhood.

“Islington’s streets belong to local people, and we’ve introduced people-friendly streets neighbourhoods to create the cleaner, greener, and healthier borough they’ve long been calling for.”

Islington Council will now introduce exemptions for Blue Badge holders in response to the accessibility issues faced by disabled residents using the LTN.

The exemption will allow Blue Badge holders living within the St Peter’s LTN to register a single vehicle which will be able to drive through camera-enforced traffic filters in the neighbourhood. Over half of the respondents to the public consultation (53 per cent) said that they supported the Blue Badge exemption.

Work will start on January 10 for up to 10 days to remove width restrictions at Colebrooke Row and Wharf Road and to install signs for the exemptions.

Cllr Champion added: “By introducing an exemption scheme for Blue Badge holders, we will make it easier for disabled people to travel in the neighbourhood.”

