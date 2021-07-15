News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Statue to street cat Bob unveiled in Islington Green

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:55 PM July 15, 2021   
Street Cat Bob immortalised in Islington Green. Further info from Zoe at Charitable PR 07743 545293

- Credit: © Phil Gammon 2021

Bob, London’s favourite street cat who transformed his owner's life, has been immortalised with a statue in Islington Green. 

James Bowen spoke at a ceremony this morning (July 15) to unveil the statue of the ginger feline, which accompanied and inspired him on his journey from a homeless drug addict to a best-selling author. 

The 2012 book of their experiences, A Street Cat Named Bob, became a bestseller and spawned two films - the second of which was released last year. 

Street Cat Bob immortalised in Islington Green. With owner James Bowen. Further info from Zoe at Ch

Bob died in an accident last summer. - Credit: © Phil Gammon 2021

James found Bob injured and abandoned in 2007 and, with the help of the Blue Cross, nursed him back to full health.

The two became inseparable and James was often seen busking or selling The Big Issue near Islington Green with Bob perched on his shoulder. 

You may also want to watch:

Bob died in June 2020. 
 
“Bob was my best friend and my teacher and represents that we are all stronger together,” said James. 

“He will always be my constant companion through life. My hope is that when people visit Bob’s statue, or as they simply pass by, that they will take a moment to remember that everyone deserves a second chance and that no one is alone.”

Street Cat Bob immortalised in Islington Green. With owner James Bowen. Further info from Zoe at Ch

The book spawned two films in 2016 and 2020. - Credit: © Phil Gammon 2021

Most Read

  1. 1 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
  2. 2 Council apologises for year's delay after tree damages property
  3. 3 Statue to street cat Bob unveiled in Islington Green
  1. 4 Five things to do in Islington at the weekend
  2. 5 Letters on protecting Wray Crescent park
  3. 6 Latest plans unveiled for Holloway Prison site - now can you help name it?
  4. 7 Fire tears through roof of Amwell Street building
  5. 8 Islington knife crime film warns teens: 'Don't carry weapons'
  6. 9 'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout
  7. 10 Listed: Which Covid vaccines are available from which locations in Islington

Created by sculptor Tanya Russell, the life-size statue of Bob is positioned on an Aberdeenshire Scottish granite bench in Islington Green, overlooking the Waterstones where Mr Bowen wrote his first book. 

 Mark Bossley, chief vet at Blue Cross, attended the event - which was streamed online - as did members of Islington Council, which supported an appeal for donations for a bench, placed in the green in Bob’s memory. 

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “Never has there been a cat so loved, not only by James and all of us at The Big Issue but millions of people around the world. 

“It is, therefore, only right that Bob should be honoured in this way, close to where the story all began, by James’ Big Issue pitch in Islington. We applaud Bob’s loyal fan club and talented sculptor, Tanya Russell for making it all possible.”

For details on how to order a miniature Bob statue, click here.

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three friends spent nearly two hours tying St George flags onto each floor of Peregrine House in Hall Street, Finsbury

Football

Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The Healthy Streets coalition has created an interactive map of LTNs in London

Interactive map: See all the LTNs in Islington – and across London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Young woman holds a swab into her mouth and holding a medical tube for the coronavirus / covid19 ho

Coronavirus

Data shows how Covid-19 cases are surging in Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon