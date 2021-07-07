Published: 4:53 PM July 7, 2021

Tributes have been paid to the council’s former corporate director Carmel Littleton, who helped improve the lives of the most vulnerable people in Islington thanks to her hard work and dedication.

Carmel, who died on June 30, was director of children’s services since 2016, before being appointed to lead the borough's adult social care, children and young people, employment, skills and culture departments two years ago.

She has helped to promote life-long learning, reduced inequalities in education, and contributed to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, as well as leading work to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable young people by organised crime groups and violence against women.

Her leadership on prevention and early intervention saw the council examining links between school exclusions of Black and minority ethnic pupils and their involvement in crime, gangs and serious violence, and draw up an action plan to address it.

During her time at the council, Carmel - who started her career as a teacher and educational psychologist - also played a vital role in improving children’s social care services from a “good” rating in 2016 to “outstanding” last year. Inspectors praised an “unwavering commitment to improving and enriching the lives of children and their families”.

Council leader, Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, said: “Carmel was a beautiful person, who had an amazing way of insisting we always did more and better, with so much compassion that it compelled you forward.

"Her commitment and passion for young people in our borough was unwavering.

"Carmel was both deeply loved and respected by staff at all levels, as well as partners, councillors and of course the young people she worked with and for.

“While Carmel had been very unwell for some time, it has still come as a shock for us all. Carmel’s family and the many, many people who knew and loved her are in our thoughts.”

Chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan added: “Carmel was the ultimate public sector leader. A professional of the highest calibre and integrity, heading a team of hundreds in the council’s people directorate.

“We are all still coming to terms with this terribly sad news. It has been an emotional week for her team, and for so many others whose lives she touched."