Underrepresented can get help into business in Islington

Jacobien Van Der Kleij

Published: 4:41 PM January 10, 2022
Islington Town Hall

Islington Town Hall - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Islington Council has launched a support scheme to help early-stage entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups in advancing their businesses. 

Particularly young, disabled or female entrepreneurs aged under 30, from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The £150,000 programme aims to make seed funding, masterclasses and training available for entrepreneurs. It has been launched in partnership with the race equality charity Black Training and Enterprise Group (BTEG).

Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “This programme will provide the expert advice and seed funding our underrepresented communities need to make lasting success a realistic goal, helping new businesses to grow – and, in turn, create jobs for local people to feed the Islington economy.”

Applications for the programme open today (January 10) and close on January 21. The application process includes a pitch to business experts. To find out more on the programme, click here
 

