Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Islington
Jacobien Van Der Kleij
- Credit: Ralph Laurila
Islington Council has arranged drop-off recycling points for used Christmas trees to avoid littering on the streets.
Ten different drop-off points are in parks until January 15. Only real undecorated Christmas trees will be collected.
Artificial Christmas trees can be disposed of at the Reuse and Recycling Centre on 40 Hornsey Street.
Advance booking is essential. Islington Council encourages people to keep artificial trees for future Christmases, as synthetic waste thrown in landfill takes centuries to decompose.
Between 2014 and 2019, Islington Council recycled nearly 250 tonnes of Christmas trees.
Recycling teams in Islington have been “collecting non-stop for more than two weeks”.
Matthew Homer, who oversees the recycling effort in islington, said: “It is really important to recycle your Christmas tree so that they can be chipped and composted, and all that carbons gets put to good use instead of being burnt.”
Click here to find your nearest site.
Most Read
- 1 Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids
- 2 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
- 3 'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer
- 4 'Stop harassing us over hedges' - Man tells Islington Council
- 5 Bedroom bin to blame for blaze in Islington flat fire
- 6 Heroic Islington dogs who raise alarm seconds before seizures honoured
- 7 New Hackney and Islington sixth forms set to be more rigorous than Eton
- 8 Romaine Hart: Tributes as Screen on the Green founder dies aged 88
- 9 Corbyn could be challenged by Labour at next election - reports
- 10 Two arrested over disappearance of boy who vanished 14 years ago