The full list of local election candidates for Islington

The main parties are fielding candidates in every Islington ward as they battle to take control of the council.

There were just three opposition councillors in the make-up of the last council, with the Greens’ Caroline Russell saying it has been lonely being one of the few.

Labour had all but three seats after two defections.

Conservative Rakhia Ismail (Holloway) is amongst those who will not be standing again. She was the UK’s first Somali-born and hijab-wearing mayor and crossed the floor from Labour in 2020.

The one Independent, Gary Poole (St Mary’s), is also standing down. He too left Labour in 2019 as he was concerned about how the party tackled antisemitism.

Overall, the Conservatives, Greens, Labour, and Liberal Democrats are each fielding 51 candidates and are contesting every single seat.

Robin Talbot is standing in Arsenal for the Communist party of Britain.

Jake Painter is campaigning for the Social Democratic Party in Bunhill, where Reform UK’s David Small is also standing.

Sadia Ali is standing as an Independent in Finsbury Park.

Trade Union and Socialist Coalition candidate Omer Esen is contesting the election in Holloway.

The Conservatives last had control in 1968 to 1971, and the Liberal Democrats were in charge from 1999 to 2006. This was followed by four years when no party had overall control. Labour took power in 2010.

The Labour party has held control for a total of 32 years since the council was created in 1964.

Whatever happens, three people will make history in Islington when they are elected to the new Laycock ward.

The move, recommended by the Local Government Boundary Commission, means there will now be 17 wards and an extra three councillors, so 51 politicians will be set to take their seats after the election.

Laycock takes its name from Laycock Street and is bounded by Holloway Road and Liverpool Road, and includes Highbury Station, the Caledonian estate and parts of the Caledonian Road.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

Arsenal

Nicola Baird, Green; Ebu Cetinkaya, Conservative; Fin Craig, Labour; Mary De Cinque, Green; Jeremy Drew, Green; Mark Flynn, Conservative; Rachael Henry, Conservative; Bashir Ibrahim, Labour; Roulin Khondoker, Labour; Gabby Mann, Liberal Democrats; Philip David Middleton, Liberal Democrats; Barbara Smith, Liberal Democrats; Robin Talbot, Communist Party of Britain.

Barnsbury

Carmela Bromhead Jones, Green; Vanessa Carson, Conservative; Rowena Champion, Labour; Michael Champness, Liberal Democrats; Jilani Chowdhury, Labour; Jeremy Hargreaves, Liberal Democrats; John Hartley, Green Party; Tam Kocak-Bass, Conservative; Erwann Le Lannou, Liberal Democrats; Peter McMahon, Conservative; Praful Nargund, Labour; Jake Williams, Green.

Bunhill

Valerie Bossman Quarshie, Labour; Max Campbell, Conservative; Troy Gallagher, Labour, Philip Graham, Labour; Adrian Hall, Liberal Democrats; John Kenny, Liberal Democrats; Robert Minikin, Liberal Democrats; Andrew Myer, Green; Jake Painter, Social Democratic Party; Alyson Prince, Conservative; David Small, Reform UK; Andrew Tobert, Green Party; Zak Vora, Conservative; Catherine Louise Webb, Green.

Caledonian

Peter Bye, Liberal Democrats; Paul Convery, Labour; Stuart Cottis, Conservative; Vivien Deloge, Green; Alex Gordon, Green; Sara Hyde, Labour; Simon Johnson, Conservative; Amo Kalar, Conservative; Madeleine Isobel Martin, Liberal Democrats; Walera Martynchyk, Liberal Democrats; Una Mary O’Halloran, Labour; Bernadette Wren, Green.

Canonbury

James Bacchus, Liberal Democrats; Samuel Coldicutt, Liberal Democrats; Talia Hussain, Green; Clare Jeapes, Labour; Michael Jefferson, Conservative; Haiwei Li, Conservative; Joe Mehmet, Conservative; Chris Radway, Green; Chloe Rice, Green; Emma Richardson, Liberal Democrats; Nick Wayne, Labour; John Woolf, Labour.

Clerkenwell

George Allan, Liberal Democrats; Alexander Baker, Conservative; Lewis Cox, Conservative; Janet Dowling Gormley, Green; Ruth Hayes, Labour; Cecilie Hestbaek, Green; Bronwen Jones, Green; Mags Joseph, Conservative; Ben Mackmurdie, Labour; Matt Nathan, Labour; Helen Redesdale, Liberal Democrats; Jason Vickers, Liberal Democrat.

Finsbury Park

Sadia Ali, Independent; Heather Eggins, Liberal Democrats; William Fitzalan Howard, Conservative; Timothy Fry, Green; Gary Heather, Labour; Natalie Koffman, Green; Helena McKeown, Green; Henry Mitson, Conservative; Katherine Mulhern, Conservative; Mick O’Sullivan, Labour Party; Asima Shaikh, Labour; Keith Sharp, Liberal Democrats; Paul Smith, Liberal Democrat.

Highbury

Minda Burgos-Lukes, Labour; Robert Deering, Conservative; Mark Eldridge, Conservative; Benali Hamdache, Green; Ernestas Jegorovas-Armstong, Green; Talal Karim, Labour; Laura Knightley, Conservative; Sue Lukes, Labour; Ketish Pothalingam, Liberal Democrats; Caroline Russell, Green; Philip Stevens, Liberal Democrats; Paul Symes, Liberal Democrats.

Hillrise

Rastgon Aziz, Conservative; Niall Creech, Green; Janet Cronshaw, Conservative; Jon Harrison, Conservative; Susan Lees, Green; Paul Massey, Liberal Democrats; Mark Pack, Liberal Democrats; Leah Partridge, Green; Dave Poyster, Labour; Michelline Safi Ngongo, Labour; Marian Spall, Labour; Amelia Taylor, Liberal Democrats.

Holloway

Mark Atkinson, Liberal Democrats; Nikita Desai, Green; William English, Green; Omer Esen, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition; Andrew Harrison, Conservative; Andrew Hyett, Liberal Democrats; Jason Jackson, Labour; Christopher Johnson, Liberal Democrats; Claire Poyner, Green; Justin Rigby, Conservative; Diarmaid Ward, Labour; John Wilkin, Conservative; Claire Zammit, Labour.

Junction

Kim Andrews, Conservative; Olivia Brunning, Green; Janet Burgess, Labour; Sheila Chapman, Labour; Kaya Comer-Schwartz, Labour; Paul Elliott, Green; Jonathan Elvin, Conservative; Ufi Ibrahim, Liberal Democrats; Stefan Kaspryzyk, Liberal Democrats; Nigel Seay, Conservative; Jonathan Taylor, Liberal Democrats; David Zell, Green.

Laycock

Jenni Chan, Green; Ilkay Cinko-Oner, Labour; David Corrigall, Conservative; Pierre Delarue, Liberal Democrats; Alexandra Eldridge, Conservative; Jara Falkenburg, Green; Ewan MacLeod, Conservative; David Sant, Liberal Democrats; Heather Staff, Labour; Nathan Stilwell, Green; Jack Taylor, Liberal Democrats; Nurullah Turan, Labour.

Mildmay

Zoe Alzamora, Green; Santiago Bell-Bradford, Labour; Pedro Capitani, Conservative; John Cotton, Liberal Democrats; Caroline Gallagher, Conservative; Thomas Hamilton, Conservative; Jenny Kay, Labour; Nadine Mellor, Liberal Democrats; Conor Moloney, Green; Dudley Ross, Green; Angelo Weekes, Labour; Julie Whittaker, Liberal Democrat.

St Mary’s & St James’

Joseph Croft, Labour; Joy Hinson, Green; Bex Kelly, Conservative, Hannah McHugh, Labour; Harry Nugent, Conservative; Saiqa Pandor, Labour; Kate Pothalingam, Liberal Democrats; Chris Procter, Green; Terry Stacy, Liberal Democrats; Maxx Turing, Liberal Democrats; Adrian Williams, Green; Will Woodroofe, Conservative.

St Peter’s & Canalside

Nick Brainsby, Conservative; Jonathan Deamer, Green; Jack Gilmore, Conservative; Hilly Janes, Liberal Democrats; Muhammad Kalaam, Conservative; Martin Klute, Labour; Sarah Ludford, Liberal Democrats; Toby North, Labour; Rosaline Ogunro, Labour; Wendy Proudfoot, Green; Sophie Van Der Ham, Green; Caspar Woolley, Liberal Democrats.

Tollington

Ann Boater, Green Party; Lidia Erlichman, Liberal Democrats; Mick Gilgunn, Labour; Julian Gregory, Liberal Democrats; Anjna Khurana, Labour; Robin Latimer, Green Party; Steve McMinnies, Conservative; Rekha Mhach, Conservative; Jane Nicolov, Liberal Democrats; Andrea O’Halloran, Conservative; Jonathan Ward, Green Party; Flora Williamson, Labour.

Tufnell Park

Tricia Clarke, Labour; Tracy Flynn, Conservative; Satnam Gill, Labour; Rod Gonggrijp, Green; Axel Koelsch, Liberal Democrats; Jonathan Lang, Conservative; Jon Nott, Green; Devon Osborne, Green; Gulcin Ozdemir, Labour; Rupert Redesdale, Liberal Democrats; Caitilin Smith, Conservative; David Wilson, Liberal Democrats.