Singers and rappers to perform at Islington community celebration

The event will be held this Friday - Credit: LVN

Charity Local Village Network and City & Islington College are hosting a community celebration this week.

Young people, professionals and local businesses are set to gather at the event at the Business Design Centre on Friday (May 6) from 5-9pm.

Through their mentoring programmes and youth app, Islington-based service Local Village Network works to ensure that every young person has access to positive networks and an equal chance to reach their full potential.

Former X Factor finalist Scarlett Lee is one of those to be performing.

She said: “So pleased to be able to support this event again.

“It’s really important to celebrate all the positive work from within our community.”

Other performers are set to include Maxwell D from Pay As You Go collective and local musician Jack on the Sax.

Free tickets are now on offer at www.eventbrite.com

