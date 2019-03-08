Search

London Ambulance Service vehicle collides with woman in Upper Street

PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 October 2019

Upper Street. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A woman is in hospital after London Ambulance Service (LAS) vehicle collided with her in Upper Street.

The LAS was called at about 1pm today after one of its workers knocked down a woman near the junction with Liverpool Road.

Her condition is not yet known.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We dispatched an ambulance crew and a medic in fast response car to the scene.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

A Met Police spokesperson added: "[Officers] were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Upper Street

"Officers attended and found the female pedestrian suffering injuries.

"She has been taken to hospital; we await an update on her condition."

Upper Street has now reopened to northbound traffic after the road was earlier blocked by the incident.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

