Islington Square to host workshops and events for London Craft Week 2022

Islington Square will hold a number of creative workshops, events and exhibitions next month as part of London Craft Week 2022.

The array of free and ticketed events, celebrating outstanding creativity, will take place from May 9-15 in Islington Square on Upper Street.

On May 12, gin brand Bombay Sapphire will be handing out free cocktails to early arrivals at their evening of live music starting at 5.30pm.

Kitchenware specialist Borough Kitchen will host a knife technique workshop ending with a dinner prepared by participants.Tickets cost £49.

A three-course meal and sake tasting will be held at Japanese restaurant JIJI at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £65.

There will be two free exhibitions running from May 9 to 15.

One will showcase embroidered artworks at furniture brand Arlo & Jacob’s showroom.

The other will display 3D floral-based sculptural bouquets by designer Shannon Clegg at the BOTANY pop-up.

Book tickets here: https://www.islingtonsquare.com/allevents/london-craft-week