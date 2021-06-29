News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Can you help find spots to plant 200 mature trees in Islington?

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 7:41 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 8:01 PM June 29, 2021
Forest for Change - consisting of 400 trees in the courtyard of Somerset House - during a photo call

Forest for Change - consisting of 400 trees in the courtyard of Somerset House - during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, which ran from the 1st to the 27th of June - Credit: PA

Eco campaigners are asking for help identify locations for planting 200 mature trees in Islington, once they are rehomed from an international art exhibition.

Anyone who spots any empty square cut outs in the pavement – or "tree pits" – should take a photo to share with the group Islington Forest for Change.

The environmental activists are also looking for possible sites on housing estates, parks, community gardens and in other public spaces.

The trees are being donated by Forest for Change, an art installation currently installed at Somerset House as part of the London Design Biennale. 

Islington was selected along with Southwark to share the 400 trees currently planted there.

Islington Clean Air Parents is crowdfunding to help raise £15,000 to pay for the trees to be brought to and planted around the borough - which works out at £75 a tree. So far they have raised nearly £9,000.

The plan is for Islington Council and landscaping firm Scotscape to plant them in the autumn. 

Project founder Lucy Facer said:  “These trees signify a healthier future for children in Islington. 

"It is important we take action to improve air quality now, whilst our children are young and so vulnerable to the long-lasting effects of air pollution. 

"The trees will help green our streets, housing estates and schools, increasing children’s access to much needed greenery and the health benefits offered.”

Backers can support the project by pledging to sponsor a tree or donate on the crowdfunding platform: crowdfunder.co.uk/islington-forest-for-change.

Anyone who donates £150 or more – the cost of planting a single tree – will be invited to name an individual, family or organisation to dedicate it to.

Islington Council is supporting the project, and has agreed to take on the long-term maintenance of the trees. 

Eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “We are facing a climate emergency, which is why we’re working to become a net zero carbon borough by 2030. 

"Collaboration between the council, local people, business and community groups is essential if we’re to meet our ambitious target."

Email islingtoncleanair@gmail.com to suggest locations.

Visitors interacting with 17 mirrored pillars representing the UN's Global Goals, in the central ins

Visitors interacting with 17 mirrored pillars representing the UN's Global Goals, in the central installation of Forest for Change - consisting of 400 trees in the courtyard of Somerset House - at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House which ran from the 1st to the 27th of June - Credit: PA


