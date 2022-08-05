An Islington food festival promising a “multisensory, immersive experience” has been cancelled after the company organising the event has ceased trading.

The London Dessert Festival was due to be staged at Islington's Business Design Centre by Venn Media Ltd on August 12-14.

The company wrote on the festival website: “It is with great regret that we must inform you that due to financial difficulty Venn Media Limited, the company responsible for the London Dessert Festival has, following independent financial advice, taken the decision to cease trading.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the sector and the current financial crisis, we have not been able to achieve the sponsor commitments we need, ticket sales have also been slower with our community booking much later than usual. The company is not in a viable position to continue.”

The event promised a “sensory treat for mind, body, and particularly soul” with a variety of cakes, ice cream, donuts and cookies throughout ten festival experiences.

A pilot event in 2019 was put on successfully and sold out.

For the full statement, visit londondessertfestival.com