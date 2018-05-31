London Met University donates £14,000 of excess food to Islington Council

A North London university has donated £14,000 worth of its surplus canteen food to Islington Council.

Excess catering provisions from London Metropolitan University were given to the council to both promote sustainable practices and reduce wastage while its doors are shut amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Islington Council will distribute the parcels to vulnerable people around the borough.

“We’re so pleased to be able to support our local community and share food with those who need it around Islington,” commercial business manager at London Met, Andy Marshall, said. “In times of crisis, it’s important that we come together and help each other.”

Director of London engagement at the university, Sophie Cloutterbuck, added: “The council is well placed to identify those in the community who will benefit most from this donation, and to ensure that they receive the support they need during this time.”

Islington Cllr Una O’Halloran, executive for community development, said the council is working hard with community partners during “the greatest public health crisis this country has seen for generations”.