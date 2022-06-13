Islington student shortlisted for design competition after creating inhaler

London South Bank University student Dimitri has reached the final of Design Innovation in Plastics 2022 - Credit: Covestro

A student from Islington has been shortlisted for a design competition after creating a double capacity inhaler.

Archway resident Dimitri McGrath-Karvelis, who studies at London South Bank University, is among six undergraduates to reach the final of Design Innovation in Plastics 2022 (DIP).

The competition is the longest standing of its type for UK students and required entrants to design a plastic-based product which could be applied in demanding situations.

Richard Brown, chairman of DIP Judges, said: “We had a very strong group of finalists this year all of very high quality, and who had largely taken on board feedback provided by the judges at the preliminary judging stage.

“Their presentations were completed to a high standard that challenged the judges to select a winner.”

Dimitri’s invention Anap is designed to help people with asthma and could see him take home the top prize of £1,000.

The winner of the competition will be announced on Friday 1 July.