Long-standing Islington caretaker handed national award

PUBLISHED: 16:44 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 19 October 2020

Richard �Dickie� Bull. Picture: Charlie JH Round-Turner, Roundturnervisuals.com

© Charlie JH Round-Turner, 2017. Moral rights asserted. roundturnervisuals.com

The former caretaker of an Islington housing association has been honoured with a national award.

Following his retirement earlier this year, Richard ‘Dickie’ Bull has been recognised in the Tenant Lifetime Contribution category of the Chartered Institute of Housing’s Housing Heroes Awards.

He has been living in Drayton Park for 45 years and has served as Barnsbury Housing Association’s (BHA) caretaker for 43 years.

READ MORE: Barnsbury Housing Association caretaker celebrates 40 years on the job

Tenants and Residents’ Association chair and Morland Mews neighbour Liam O’Dowd said: “Dickie’s the sort who will help anyone if he can, in or out of work time.

“He’s an encyclopaedia of BHA history and components, honest and trustworthy.”

Diane Gardener, another long-term neighbour, added: “The title caretaker doesn’t seem quite right as he was much more than that, always willing to give advice and come out to help. Many of the elderly residents totally relied on him.”

Former BHA chair Martyn Waring said he doubted Dickie’s sustained service will “ever be bettered”.

The award will go alongside Richard’s Civic Duty Award from then-Islington Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail in March this year.

