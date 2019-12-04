Search

Lorry driver hits pedestrian in City Road

PUBLISHED: 14:55 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 04 December 2019

A woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan King

A woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan King

Archant

A lorry driver hit a cyclist in City Road this afternoon.

Police were called at 12.44pm to reports of a collision between a lorry and a woman.

Her injuries are neither "life-threatening or life-changing", according to the Met Police.

Police originally thought the injured woman was a pedestrian but have since confirmed she was on a bike.

A woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan KingA woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan King

City Road was closed in both directions but has since been reopened to traffic.

Regan King, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident, told the Gazette: "When I saw the truck I thought, maybe it hit a cyclist. I looked under and actually saw the bicycle under the second left wheel. I don't know how she survived."

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

