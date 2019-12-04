Lorry driver hits pedestrian in City Road
PUBLISHED: 14:55 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 04 December 2019
A lorry driver hit a cyclist in City Road this afternoon.
Police were called at 12.44pm to reports of a collision between a lorry and a woman.
Her injuries are neither "life-threatening or life-changing", according to the Met Police.
Police originally thought the injured woman was a pedestrian but have since confirmed she was on a bike.
City Road was closed in both directions but has since been reopened to traffic.
Regan King, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident, told the Gazette: "When I saw the truck I thought, maybe it hit a cyclist. I looked under and actually saw the bicycle under the second left wheel. I don't know how she survived."
