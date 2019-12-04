Lorry driver hits pedestrian in City Road

A woman was hit by a lorry in City Road. Picture: Regan King Archant

A lorry driver hit a cyclist in City Road this afternoon.

Caught the aftermath of a horrible bike / HGV accident on City Road. It's the bit where cyclists and buses can go straight on but trucks and cars have to swing left. Horrible design. Hope the person on the bike is ok pic.twitter.com/3npst3Zsue — James Walsh (@jamesofwalsh) December 4, 2019

Police were called at 12.44pm to reports of a collision between a lorry and a woman.

Her injuries are neither "life-threatening or life-changing", according to the Met Police.

Police originally thought the injured woman was a pedestrian but have since confirmed she was on a bike.

City Road was closed in both directions but has since been reopened to traffic.

Regan King, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident, told the Gazette: "When I saw the truck I thought, maybe it hit a cyclist. I looked under and actually saw the bicycle under the second left wheel. I don't know how she survived."

