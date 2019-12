Lorry driver hits pedestrian in City Road

Stock image of ambulance. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A lorry driver hit a pedestrian in City Road this afternoon.

Caught the aftermath of a horrible bike / HGV accident on City Road. It's the bit where cyclists and buses can go straight on but trucks and cars have to swing left. Horrible design. Hope the person on the bike is ok pic.twitter.com/3npst3Zsue — James Walsh (@jamesofwalsh) December 4, 2019

Police were called at 12.44pm to reports of a collision between a lorry and a woman.

Her condition is not yet known. City Road remain closed in both directions.

