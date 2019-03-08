Girl who went missing in Islington 14 years ago may be being 'held against her will', sister fears

Louise Tume went missing in Islington in 2005. Picture: Supplied Archant

A woman who went missing from Islington fourteen years ago this month could be "being held against her will", claims her devastated younger sister.

Louise Tume, who may also be known as "Anya Ford", was 18 when she disappeared from her sister's life, while in Islington on June 10, 2005.

Marking the anniversary of her disappearance, Rebecca, 29, has made an impassioned plea for her safe return. Both sisters grew up in care homes in and around Durham and Louise often ran away while growing up but "always came back", her sister said.

"I have no idea why she was in Islington," Rebecca told the Gazette. "The police said to me she was among the wrong sort of crowd and not very nice people.

"She was involved with different groups of dangerous, high-risk people. I think she has passed or is being held, as sad as that sounds - she put herself at risk."

Rebecca, who works as a security guard in Norton, North Yorkshire, has trawled the streets of Islington and London in futile search for her sister.

Louise's ongoing absence has taken a significant toll on Rebecca's mental health.

"I just desperately want to know what's going on with her," she said. "It's really hard not knowing.

"No matter what, I would be there for her. No matter what situation she's in, I would help - but I don't know how to go about it. I love my sister."

She told of how Louise had recently left care and moved into her own flat shortly before disappearing, making it even more "odd" she'd just leave everything behind.

"The last time I heard from her was in 2006," said Rebecca. "I got a call from a payphone and she said: 'Becky, I'm OK.' That was in 2006 when I was doing my GCSEs."

Asked how she remembers her sister, Louise said: "She's very dreamy and in a bit of a fantasy land. She wasn't grounded."

Both sisters had "drugs and violence" in their home life, which led to them being put into different care homes.

