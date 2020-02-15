Search

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

PUBLISHED: 18:31 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 15 February 2020

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, her family has said in a statement.

It is understood she was found at her new flat in east London.

The family statement said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

The Love Island star stepped down from presenting the show after she was alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton 27, at her then flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court and she was released on bail with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

Davina McCall was among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: "I'm so, so sad to hear about @carolineflack1.

"I don't even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn't seem right."

Most Read

Islington GP surgery closed ‘due to the coronavirus’

An alert on the Ritchie Street Health Centre website on Thursday.

Teenager jailed for helping raiders with ‘Rambo knife’

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

The stun gun.

