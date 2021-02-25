Published: 3:47 PM February 25, 2021

A new group has been launched to campaign in favour of Islington's People Friendly Streets (PFS) traffic calming measures, to counter the strong vocal opposition.

The council's first low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) was launched in St Peter's in July, and bollards, planters and cameras have since also been installed in Canonbury East, Canonbury West, Clerkenwell Green, Amwell and Highbury to reduce rat-running.

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets at over 10 demonstrations in protest at the measures, which they complain have caused gridlock and made pollution worse as cars are channelled onto main roads.

Garnering less publicity, a new group Low Traffic Islington has also already held their own events to "celebrate the liberation of our local streets from through-traffic" - and its members plan to hold more post-lockdown.

Low Traffic Islington group members painted the streets in St Peters at an event to promote low-traffic neighbourhoods - Credit: Low Traffic Islington

It was set up as an umbrella organisation for nine pro-LTN groups - including Cycle Islington, Islington Clean Air Parents, Fossil Free Islington, Islington Living Streets and Inspiring Sustainable Islington - to campaign for safer, quieter streets and cleaner air.

It also has a green heart logo designed by some of its members.

Eilidh Murray told the Gazette: "We decided that we needed a proper name and website to counter the endless protests by the anti-LTN brigade.

"Our overall aim is to show a united front with the council in their PFS rollout and to do this we want to encourage residents and businesses to show their support by putting up a green heart in their windows.

"The various protests last year attended by people with extremely loud voices could perhaps lead local residents to think that the skies are about to fall in and this is far from the case."

Green party opposition councillor Caroline Russell added: "This is a big coalition, formed of all the people who have been campaigning around the climate emergency, for more access to green space and for road danger reduction.

"They are going to be campaigning hard to try to make sure the council hears from the voices of people who don’t drive and who really do appreciate cleaner air and quieter streets."

Low Traffic Islington group members held an event in Canonbury to promote the council's people-friendly streets initiative - Credit: Low Traffic Islington



