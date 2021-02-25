News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Low Traffic Islington coalition launched to support council's LTN roll-out

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:47 PM February 25, 2021   
Low Traffic Islington group members designed a smart green heart logo 

Low Traffic Islington group members designed a smart green heart logo - Credit: Low Traffic Islington

A new group has been launched to campaign in favour of Islington's People Friendly Streets (PFS) traffic calming measures, to counter the strong vocal opposition. 

The council's first low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) was launched in St Peter's in July, and bollards, planters and cameras have since also been installed in Canonbury East, Canonbury West, Clerkenwell Green, Amwell and Highbury to reduce rat-running.

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets at over 10 demonstrations in protest at the measures, which they complain have caused gridlock and made pollution worse as cars are channelled onto main roads. 

Garnering less publicity, a new group Low Traffic Islington has also already held their own events to "celebrate the liberation of our local streets from through-traffic" - and its members plan to hold more post-lockdown.  

Low Traffic Islington group members painted the streets in St Peters at an event to promote low-traffic neighbourhoods

Low Traffic Islington group members painted the streets in St Peters at an event to promote low-traffic neighbourhoods - Credit: Low Traffic Islington

It was set up as an umbrella organisation for nine pro-LTN groups - including Cycle Islington, Islington Clean Air Parents, Fossil Free Islington, Islington Living Streets and Inspiring Sustainable Islington - to campaign for safer, quieter streets and cleaner air.

It also has a green heart logo designed by some of its members.

Eilidh Murray told the Gazette: "We decided that we needed a proper name and website to counter the endless protests by the anti-LTN brigade.

You may also want to watch:

"Our overall aim is to show a united front with the council in their PFS rollout and to do this we want to encourage residents and businesses to show their support by putting up a green heart in their windows. 

"The various protests last year attended by people with extremely loud voices could perhaps lead local residents to think that the skies are about to fall in and this is far from the case."

Most Read

  1. 1 'This is the end of my political career': Richard Watts stands down
  2. 2 WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
  3. 3 Plans to chop down 70-year-old Islington mulberry tree paused
  1. 4 Finsbury Park trains set to be cancelled for railway work
  2. 5 Richard Watts to stand down as leader of Islington Council
  3. 6 Low Traffic Islington coalition launched to support council's LTN roll-out
  4. 7 Police force entry to alleged Islington 'house party' amid pandemic
  5. 8 Islington mental health charity Clubhouse gets £225,000 funding boost
  6. 9 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
  7. 10 WATCH: End to tree-gate as Dixon Clark Court felling starts

Green party opposition councillor Caroline Russell added:  "This is a big coalition, formed of all the people who have been campaigning around the climate emergency, for more access to green space and for road danger reduction.

"They are going to be campaigning hard to try to make sure the council hears from the voices of people who don’t drive and who really do appreciate cleaner air and quieter streets."

Low Traffic Islington group members held an event in Canonbury to promote the council's people-friendly streets initiative

Low Traffic Islington group members held an event in Canonbury to promote the council's people-friendly streets initiative - Credit: Low Traffic Islington


Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council's executive member for housing and development

Housing

Islington landlord licence scheme goes live to try protect renters' rights

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
The Mall in Upper Street 

Retail

The Mall: Mystery surrounds incoming Upper Street supermarket identity

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
King's Cross Church online services

Islington churches boost congregation numbers despite lockdown

Daniel Fessahaye

person
Highbury Leisure Centre 

Highbury Leisure Centre pool ready to reopen after fire

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus