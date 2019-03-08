Search

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters 'terribly sad' as historic pie and mash shop closes

PUBLISHED: 17:17 30 April 2019

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Archant

A beloved Chapel Market pie and mash shop served up its last jellied eels today.

The people of Islington have been indulging at M. Manze for 108 years – but the popular Chapel Market institution struggled to pay its rent and business rates – and it closed today.

This paper first announced the iconic business, which opened in 1911, was set for closure back in 2017. Now it has, many in the community feel devastated.

“The customers are terribly sad because it's part of their heritage,” said Elizabeth Fitzsimons, who works in the shop.

“This is a meeting place for the older generation who don't go to social clubs, so come in here to meet and have pie and mash with cups of tea.”

David Tydell, chair of the Chapel Market Traders Association, added: “It's a sad day for the market and the end of an era

“Manze is a meeting place for people. It's part of the community and brings people to the market.

“It seems all the things that people remember about the market are slowly drifting away.”

The pie and mash shop has been a constant for David, who started helping out in the market aged 12 and will turn 62 next week.

He said the rent and rates have become “ridiculous” and fears the shop will be replaced by “one of these gastro things”.

Islington's economy chief Cllr Asima Shaikh pointed out the council doesn't control rents and rates, but said it's run workshops teaching the businesses to advocate for reduced rates.

“We really understand the concerns and we have a wonderful new market manager who is working with traders to ensure the traditional market is supported and strengthened.”

