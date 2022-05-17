News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

40 firefighters called to scene as Highbury flat damaged

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:12 PM May 17, 2022
Updated: 4:49 PM May 17, 2022
Firefighters at the scene of a maisonette fire on Highbury Quadrant

Firefighters at the scene of a maisonette fire on Highbury Quadrant - Credit: LFB

A maisonette was damaged after a fire broke out in Highbury this afternoon.

Forty crew members and six fire engines were called to Highbury Quadrant around 2.20pm today - Tuesday, May 17 - where the third floor of the split-level home was alight.

A man and a woman left the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived and were assessed at the scene by ambulance crews.

LFB station commander Emma Carr, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

"Crews used one of the brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders to check for any remaining hot spots in the roof of the property. 

"The affected maisonette was heavily smoke logged.

"There were road closures in place whilst crews made the scene safe.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries."

The fire under control by around 3.30pm.

The cause is being investigated.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Highbury News
Islington News

