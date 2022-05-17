40 firefighters called to scene as Highbury flat damaged
A maisonette was damaged after a fire broke out in Highbury this afternoon.
Forty crew members and six fire engines were called to Highbury Quadrant around 2.20pm today - Tuesday, May 17 - where the third floor of the split-level home was alight.
A man and a woman left the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived and were assessed at the scene by ambulance crews.
LFB station commander Emma Carr, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.
"Crews used one of the brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders to check for any remaining hot spots in the roof of the property.
"The affected maisonette was heavily smoke logged.
"There were road closures in place whilst crews made the scene safe.
"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries."
The fire under control by around 3.30pm.
The cause is being investigated.