Makram Ali remembered on second anniversary of Finsbury Park terror attack

Makram Ali, 51, died after the terror attack in Finsbury Park on Monday who died as a result of multiple injuries. Picture: Met Police/PA Archant

Two years ago today Makram Ali was murdered when a right-wing fanatic ploughed his van into worshippers outside Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The memorial stone to Makram Ali in Clifton Court in the Six Acres Estate, Finsbury Park. Picture: Em Fitzgerald The memorial stone to Makram Ali in Clifton Court in the Six Acres Estate, Finsbury Park. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

The 51-year-old father and grandfather collapsed and died after he was struck by the van. The attack also injured twelve other people.

Darren Osborne, the terrorist driving the vehicle, was sentenced to spend at least 43 years in prison after he was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in February 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn said: "As we mark two years since Makram Ali's murder and with the far-right on the rise both in our country and across the world, we send a message to all those who seek to sow hatred and division that we will not be divided or defeated. Our diversity is our strength and it always will be."

He added: "I am proud of the response of our community in the wake of this terrible event.

"People of all faiths and none came together in solidarity and strength to reject hate and embrace hope."

Mr Ali's daughter, Ruzina Akhtar, addressed a street iftar last month, where she said: "Communities are only able to stand united because we don't give into these terrorists and racists who set out to divide us."