Makram Ali remembered on second anniversary of Finsbury Park terror attack
PUBLISHED: 08:40 19 June 2019
Two years ago today Makram Ali was murdered when a right-wing fanatic ploughed his van into worshippers outside Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road.
The 51-year-old father and grandfather collapsed and died after he was struck by the van. The attack also injured twelve other people.
Darren Osborne, the terrorist driving the vehicle, was sentenced to spend at least 43 years in prison after he was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in February 2018.
Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn said: "As we mark two years since Makram Ali's murder and with the far-right on the rise both in our country and across the world, we send a message to all those who seek to sow hatred and division that we will not be divided or defeated. Our diversity is our strength and it always will be."
He added: "I am proud of the response of our community in the wake of this terrible event.
"People of all faiths and none came together in solidarity and strength to reject hate and embrace hope."
Mr Ali's daughter, Ruzina Akhtar, addressed a street iftar last month, where she said: "Communities are only able to stand united because we don't give into these terrorists and racists who set out to divide us."