Male bottled in mass brawl involving ‘30 young people’ in Cally

Police on the scene after a mass brawl in Carnoustie Drive. Picture: @Briggs741 Archant

A male was bottled in the head and taken to hospital after a mass brawl between up to 30 young people erupted in Cally this evening.

Police were called at 9.30pm to reports of a huge fight in Carnoustie Drive, but many of those involved dispersed before they arrived.

The victim smashed with a bottle was treated at the scene and taken to Accident and Emergency, but his “injuries are not life threatening”.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Six males were arrested at the scene for offences including affray, GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage. They have been taken into custody.”

Enquiries continue.