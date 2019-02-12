Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Male bottled in mass brawl involving ‘30 young people’ in Cally

PUBLISHED: 23:26 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:30 28 February 2019

Police on the scene after a mass brawl in Carnoustie Drive. Picture: @Briggs741

Police on the scene after a mass brawl in Carnoustie Drive. Picture: @Briggs741

Archant

A male was bottled in the head and taken to hospital after a mass brawl between up to 30 young people erupted in Cally this evening.

Police were called at 9.30pm to reports of a huge fight in Carnoustie Drive, but many of those involved dispersed before they arrived.

The victim smashed with a bottle was treated at the scene and taken to Accident and Emergency, but his “injuries are not life threatening”.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Six males were arrested at the scene for offences including affray, GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage. They have been taken into custody.”

Enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

DWP blasted for ‘grotesque’ hospital visits in Islington

A file image of a job centre. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Tottenham need response in vital north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier after he scores an own goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Male bottled in mass brawl involving ‘30 young people’ in Cally

Police on the scene after a mass brawl in Carnoustie Drive. Picture: @Briggs741

Layth Yousif’s All Guns Blazing Arsenal column: Spurs have to win a trophy before claiming a shift in the balance of power in North London

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. PA

JJ McPhillips: Memorial to be held for Canonbury dad two years after fatal stabbing

From the McPhillips family album, JJ McPhillips

Religious leaders call for unity at rally after suspected antisemitic attack in Highbury Corner

Supporters and speakers gather outside Highbury and Islington Station on February 21, 2019 at a rally to oppose the previous evening's alleged anti-semitic attack. Front row includes, Laura Marks founder of Mitzvah Day and co founder of Nisa-Nashim, Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, Cllr Claudia Webbe and Mohammed Kozbar Chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists