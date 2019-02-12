Male bottled in mass brawl involving ‘30 young people’ in Cally
PUBLISHED: 23:26 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:30 28 February 2019
Archant
A male was bottled in the head and taken to hospital after a mass brawl between up to 30 young people erupted in Cally this evening.
Police were called at 9.30pm to reports of a huge fight in Carnoustie Drive, but many of those involved dispersed before they arrived.
The victim smashed with a bottle was treated at the scene and taken to Accident and Emergency, but his “injuries are not life threatening”.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Six males were arrested at the scene for offences including affray, GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage. They have been taken into custody.”
Enquiries continue.
