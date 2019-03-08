Man, 60, dies two weeks after being attacked outside the Royal Oak pub on Archway's Elthorne Estate

The Royal Oak off St John's Way, Archway. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

A 60-year-old man from Islington died in hospital yesterday, two weeks after he was attacked outside a pub on the Elthorne Estate.

The scene after a 60-year-old man was found injured on the Elthorne Estate in Archway. He has since died. The scene after a 60-year-old man was found injured on the Elthorne Estate in Archway. He has since died.

Police are investigating and the man's next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem will soon take place.

Officers were called at 6.40am on July 13 to reports of an unconscious man at a home in nearby Beachcroft Way.

The man was found with serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police believe he was assaulted at about 1.10am that day outside the Royal Oak Public House, just off St John's Way.

A 26-year-old-man from Islington was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) that day.

Leon Tayler, 26, of Cornwallis Square, was charged on July 14 with GBH with intent.

He was kept in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' the next day and was remanded in custody by the court. He is next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 12.

The investigation is being led by officers from the Central North Command Unit in consultation with officers from Specialist Crime.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 2060 of July 13.

