Published: 5:42 PM March 25, 2021

Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Met Police. - Credit: Met Police

A 27-year-old man was arrested at his Islington home this morning (March 25), following an investigation into an organised crime network believed to be involved in a conspiracy to import heroin and cocaine into the UK.

Warrants - as part of Operation Eternal - were carried out by officers from the Met’s specialist crime command and Taskforce officers who are investigating criminal activity being carried out on encrypted devices.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between March and April 2020.

Det Ch Insp Driss Hayoukane, from the specialist crime command, said: “Operation Eternal continues to yield some excellent results and we are still arresting those we strongly believe are involved in the importation of drugs.

“The importation of heroin and cocaine will lead to some serious jail time and the Met are making significant headway in tackling OCNs who are involved in this trade.

"My team will continue to proactively target those that bring violence and misery to the streets of London.”