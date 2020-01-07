Search

Advanced search

Man charged in connection with New Year's Eve stabbing of boy, 15, in Holloway Road

PUBLISHED: 16:50 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 07 January 2020

Holloway Road stab scene. Picture: Ben Guiver

Holloway Road stab scene. Picture: Ben Guiver

Archant

Police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Holloway Road on New Year's Eve.

You may also want to watch:

Victor Nowak, 46, of Holloway Road, Islington, was charged on Wednesday, January 1 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court the following day and was remanded in custody. Nowak is next set to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 30.

A man who witnessed the aftermath of the stabbing but asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette: "A young man had been stabbed in the stomach, he was the lying on the pavement in pain. People were trying to flag down cars. Cars didn't stop, eventually an ambulance turned up."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Boundary review: Arsenal Football Club set to get ward named after it

Map of new Islington ward boundaries. Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Finsbury Park murder: Devastated friends pay tribute to ‘lovely’ delivery driver stabbed to death

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Who’s who: Islington’s newest councillor on tackling toxic air, knife crime and crowded housing

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Boundary review: Arsenal Football Club set to get ward named after it

Map of new Islington ward boundaries. Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

Finsbury Park murder: Devastated friends pay tribute to ‘lovely’ delivery driver stabbed to death

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Who’s who: Islington’s newest councillor on tackling toxic air, knife crime and crowded housing

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta praises Nelson after Arsenal youngster scores winner against Leeds

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta (left) with Reiss Nelson (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘I was angry with the players at half-time’

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: John Walton/PA

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Eve stabbing of boy, 15, in Holloway Road

Holloway Road stab scene. Picture: Ben Guiver

‘Unsightly, selfish, hazardous’: Environment chief condemns fly-tippers after sofas dumped on Liverpool Road

Fly-tipping at the junction of College Cross and Liverpool Road. Picture: Andre Langlois

Family forced to abandon clean-up of New River Walk after they discover masses of drug paraphernalia

Aaren and Aiden wanted to clean up the area after noticing all the rubbish. Picture: Jemma Benson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists