Man charged in connection with New Year's Eve stabbing of boy, 15, in Holloway Road

Police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Holloway Road on New Year's Eve.

Victor Nowak, 46, of Holloway Road, Islington, was charged on Wednesday, January 1 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court the following day and was remanded in custody. Nowak is next set to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 30.

A man who witnessed the aftermath of the stabbing but asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette: "A young man had been stabbed in the stomach, he was the lying on the pavement in pain. People were trying to flag down cars. Cars didn't stop, eventually an ambulance turned up."