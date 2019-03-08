Search

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

PUBLISHED: 11:03 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 15 June 2019

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Police have charged a man after a mother was stabbed in broad daylight while pushing her sleeping toddler in a buggy.

Ismail Musa, 26, of Tollington Road, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Officers and paramedics were called at 16:56pm on June 7 after Christel Stanfield-Bruce was stabbed in the back of her left thigh while pushing her three-year-old in a pram. She was taken to hospital and discharged the following morning.

"It's lucky it didn't hit the major artery in my leg," Christel told the Gazette on Monday.

"I'm just in shock still and the anxiety about leaving the house is starting to build up. This morning I was thinking: 'Gosh, I'm going to have to leave the safety soon.'"

She was taken to a central London hospital where her injuries were treated. They are not life threatening or changing. She has now been discharged.

Her husband Quinn, 34, was with their other two children, aged 8 and 5, at a school disco when he heard she'd been attacked.

He told the Gazette: "She phoned me from the ambulance and said; 'I was stabbed and they're taking me to St Mary's major trauma unit.' I don't really have words for this - it's sort of a state of numbness.

"For me it was like: 'What do you mean? It's broad daylight, you have [my son] in the buggy with you..."

