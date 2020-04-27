Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

A man has been charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green.

Evans Innocent, 44, of no fixed abode, was due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He is charged with attempted murder on April 21 in Caledonian Road and two counts of grievous bodily harm relating to incidents in Trinity Road, N22, on April 3 and Whittington Park on April 7.

Innocent is also charged with six counts of possession of a dangerous weapon in a public place, three counts of theft in a dwelling, and failure to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register.

At about 6.15am on April 21 a woman in her 40s was stabbed in Caledonian Road. She was taken to hospital and subsequently discharged.

Innocent was arrested in Caledonian Road on April 22 on suspicion of GBH.

While in custody Innocent was also arrested in connection with the incidents in Trinity Road and Whittington Park. On both occasions, a male victim was stabbed in the leg.

He was subsequently charged as above.