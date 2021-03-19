News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged with 2018 Islington murder of 62-year-old

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:47 AM March 19, 2021   
Marlborough Road in Upper Holloway

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Islington in July 2018 have charged a man with murder.

Darren Constant, 37, of, Carterhatch Lane, Enfield, was arrested and charged on Thursday (March 18).

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today (March 19).

Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command begun an investigation after a woman was found dead at a property in Marlborough Road, Upper Holloway, on July 4, 2018.

She was subsequently formally identified as 62-year-old Judy Constant from Islington.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of her death was "blunt force trauma". 

The victim and accused knew to each other, according to Scotland Yard.

