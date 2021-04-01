Published: 6:36 PM April 1, 2021

Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

A man has been charged following an investigation into an organised crime group alleged to be involved in the conspiracy to import heroin and cocaine into the UK.

Brook Mckoy, 27, of Ferntower Road in Highbury, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine on March 25.

He attended Highbury Magistrates Court the next day, and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on April 23.