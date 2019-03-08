Man charged with driving offences after Hornsey Rise arrest
PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 May 2019
MPS
A man has been charged with motoring offences after he was arrested in Hornsey Rise on Monday.
Cem Beyter, 23, of Willoughby Lane, N17, was charged with aggravated taking and driving away, failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
This relates to a stop and search arrest made by officers in Ashley Road.
Beyter has been bailed and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 23 May
