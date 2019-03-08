Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man charged with driving offences after Hornsey Rise arrest

PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 May 2019

Met Police stock image. Picture: Met Police

Met Police stock image. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man has been charged with motoring offences after he was arrested in Hornsey Rise on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

Cem Beyter, 23, of Willoughby Lane, N17, was charged with aggravated taking and driving away, failing to stop, driving a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

This relates to a stop and search arrest made by officers in Ashley Road.

Beyter has been bailed and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 23 May

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Man charged with driving offences after Hornsey Rise arrest

Met Police stock image. Picture: Met Police

Swain’s Lane: Man charged after crash which injured cyclist sees case adjourned until June

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery demands Gunners ‘control’ semi-final second-leg against Valencia

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the press conference at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

Sowter enjoy extra responsibility with Middlesex

Middlesex's Nathan Sowter (pic: John Walton/PA)

No unlucky number 13 for Hornsey according to skipper Struthers

A Hornsey player hands the ball to a team-mate (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists