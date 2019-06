Man charged with GBH and carrying weapon following Brecknock Road incident

Tufnell Park crime scene. Picture: @missvonmeow Archant

Police have charged a man with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Tufnell Park on Sunday.

Abdulkadir Omar, 25, of Highgate Road, was arrested near Brecknock Road on Sunday. He was charged on Monday.

Omar was set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' court yesterday.