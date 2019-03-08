Man hospitalised after dog poo slip in Pentonville Road

A man injured his ankle after slipping on dog poo in Pentonville Road. Picture: @MPSRTPC Archant

A pedestrian “collapsed” in the street after he slipped on dog poo and injured his ankle in Pentonville Road this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics were called and the man has been taken to hospital with a “suspected broken ankle”.

The Met’s Road and Transport Team tweeted: “Traffic officers flagged down whilst patrolling N1 area to a collapse in the street.

“First aid was rendered to a man who had slipped on dog waste and sustained a suspected broken ankle until his care could be handed over to [London Ambulance Service}.”

The store manager at London Luggage Co., who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I just saw the police and the ambulances outside.

“There was a man on gas and air, he looked like he was in a lot of pain.”

She said the dog poo has since been removed.

Is this you? Call Lucas at the newsdesk to share you story on 07785 616255 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk