Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man hospitalised after dog poo slip in Pentonville Road

PUBLISHED: 17:44 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 05 April 2019

A man injured his ankle after slipping on dog poo in Pentonville Road. Picture: @MPSRTPC

A man injured his ankle after slipping on dog poo in Pentonville Road. Picture: @MPSRTPC

Archant

A pedestrian “collapsed” in the street after he slipped on dog poo and injured his ankle in Pentonville Road this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called and the man has been taken to hospital with a “suspected broken ankle”.

The Met’s Road and Transport Team tweeted: “Traffic officers flagged down whilst patrolling N1 area to a collapse in the street.

“First aid was rendered to a man who had slipped on dog waste and sustained a suspected broken ankle until his care could be handed over to [London Ambulance Service}.”

The store manager at London Luggage Co., who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I just saw the police and the ambulances outside.

“There was a man on gas and air, he looked like he was in a lot of pain.”

She said the dog poo has since been removed.

Is this you? Call Lucas at the newsdesk to share you story on 07785 616255 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Pedestrian killed by car full of suspected robbers fleeing police in York Way

A man died after being hit by a car in York Way. Picture: Paul Convery

Arsenal’s Piebury Corner set for rebrand with all pies named Lucas Torreria after being bought out by Fray Bentos

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

Finsbury Park man set wife on fire following ‘argument over his bigamous marriage’, murder trial hears

A woman died in a flat fire at her home in Noll House, Corker Way. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Thugs smash ‘heavy object’ over man’s head in daylight brawl off Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene in Axminster Road following brawl where man was hit with 'heavy object'. Picture: Islington Gazette

Most Read

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Pedestrian killed by car full of suspected robbers fleeing police in York Way

A man died after being hit by a car in York Way. Picture: Paul Convery

Arsenal’s Piebury Corner set for rebrand with all pies named Lucas Torreria after being bought out by Fray Bentos

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

Finsbury Park man set wife on fire following ‘argument over his bigamous marriage’, murder trial hears

A woman died in a flat fire at her home in Noll House, Corker Way. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Thugs smash ‘heavy object’ over man’s head in daylight brawl off Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene in Axminster Road following brawl where man was hit with 'heavy object'. Picture: Islington Gazette

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cricket: Northants build steadily against Middlesex

Middlesex' Tim Murtagh celebrates after team mate Sam Robson catches out Northamptonshire's Alex Wakley during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division Two match at the County Ground, Northampton.

Boxing: Students complete second term at Islington BC

New College of Humanities (NCH) students at Islington Boxing Club

Unai Emery on Everton, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and his enjoyment of being Arsenal head coach: ‘Every day I wake up smiling’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery celebrates Aaron Ramsey's opener during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Man hospitalised after dog poo slip in Pentonville Road

A man injured his ankle after slipping on dog poo in Pentonville Road. Picture: @MPSRTPC

Review: Top Girls, National Theatre

Liv Hill as Angie and Katherine Kingsley as Marlene in Top Girls at the National Theatre Credit: Johan Persson/
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists