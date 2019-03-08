Man hospitalised after dog poo slip in Pentonville Road
PUBLISHED: 17:44 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 05 April 2019
A pedestrian “collapsed” in the street after he slipped on dog poo and injured his ankle in Pentonville Road this afternoon.
Police and paramedics were called and the man has been taken to hospital with a “suspected broken ankle”.
The Met’s Road and Transport Team tweeted: “Traffic officers flagged down whilst patrolling N1 area to a collapse in the street.
“First aid was rendered to a man who had slipped on dog waste and sustained a suspected broken ankle until his care could be handed over to [London Ambulance Service}.”
The store manager at London Luggage Co., who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I just saw the police and the ambulances outside.
“There was a man on gas and air, he looked like he was in a lot of pain.”
She said the dog poo has since been removed.
