Published: 2:46 PM September 13, 2021

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man" - Credit: Met Police

A 21-year-old man has denied fatally stabbing a well-known flower seller.

James Peppiatt, 21, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Tony Eastlake, known to his customers in north London as the “flower man of Islington”.

The 55-year-old florist was fatally stabbed close to his stall in Essex Road around 5.30pm on May 29.

Despite the best efforts of officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant is the son of the victim’s girlfriend, who died on April 1, the court previously heard.

Peppiatt, of Elmore Street in Islington, denied murdering Mr Eastlake when he appeared by video link from Belmarsh Prison for the 15-minute hearing.

He will go on trial at the same court on July 18 next year, citing self-defence, the court heard.

Members of Mr Eastlake’s family were present in court as Peppiatt entered his plea.