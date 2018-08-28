Man dies after being hit by car in Parkhurst Road, Holloway

Police at the scene of the crash in Parkhurst Road at the junction with Holloway Road. Picture: @999London Archant

A man died after being hit by a car in Parkhurst Road last night.

Police were called by medics to the scene, at the junction with Holloway Road, at 7.10pm following the crash.

But the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead half-an-hour later.

The car stopped at the scene and the driver is helping police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Detectives are now trying to find out who the man was, and are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.