Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man dies after collision with train at Finsbury Park station

PUBLISHED: 14:24 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 19 March 2019

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

A man died after colliding with a train at Finsbury Park station yesterday.

Police officers were called at about 11.30am to reports of a “casualty on the tracks”.

Paramedics also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers are now working to identify the person and inform the family.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Network Rail yesterday tweeted: “We’re sorry to report a person has been struck by a train in the Finsbury Park area.”

There were subsequent delays to trains travelling to and from King’s Cross – but normal service has since resumed.

For confidential emotional support call Samaritans for free on 116 123. You don’t have to be suicidal to call this number.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Old Street and Clerkenwell Road could be shut to through traffic as Islington plans improvements to notoriously unsafe corridor

Old Street is notorious for crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

Hatton Garden heist: Islington man and ‘alarms expert’ jailed over notorious £14m burglary

Hatton Garden ringleader Michael Seed in court. Picture: PA / Elizabeth Cook

Man dies after collision with train at Finsbury Park station

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Extra security rolled out at Finsbury Park Mosque in wake of Christchurch attack – as chair calls for government to ‘wake up’

Mohammed Kozbar at the vigil for the Christchurch attack. Picture: Oliver Barnes

Missing: Rene Leow last seen in Essex Road in December

Have you seen Rene Leow?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Old Street and Clerkenwell Road could be shut to through traffic as Islington plans improvements to notoriously unsafe corridor

Old Street is notorious for crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

Hatton Garden heist: Islington man and ‘alarms expert’ jailed over notorious £14m burglary

Hatton Garden ringleader Michael Seed in court. Picture: PA / Elizabeth Cook

Man dies after collision with train at Finsbury Park station

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Extra security rolled out at Finsbury Park Mosque in wake of Christchurch attack – as chair calls for government to ‘wake up’

Mohammed Kozbar at the vigil for the Christchurch attack. Picture: Oliver Barnes

Missing: Rene Leow last seen in Essex Road in December

Have you seen Rene Leow?

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Doyles A climb up to third in the table

Archway Darts league players pose for the camera (Pic: James Martin)

Man dies after collision with train at Finsbury Park station

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington man pleads not guilty to hit-and-run causing GBH on pensioner

A 90-year-old man was hospitalised after being involved in a collision in Central Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington’s street sweepers honoured for ‘outstanding service delivery’

Islington street sweepers outside the town hall with Cllr Claudia Webbe. Picture: Islington Council

Extra security rolled out at Finsbury Park Mosque in wake of Christchurch attack – as chair calls for government to ‘wake up’

Mohammed Kozbar at the vigil for the Christchurch attack. Picture: Oliver Barnes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists