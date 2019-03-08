Man dies after collision with train at Finsbury Park station

A man died after colliding with a train at Finsbury Park station yesterday.

Police officers were called at about 11.30am to reports of a “casualty on the tracks”.

Paramedics also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers are now working to identify the person and inform the family.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Network Rail yesterday tweeted: “We’re sorry to report a person has been struck by a train in the Finsbury Park area.”

There were subsequent delays to trains travelling to and from King’s Cross – but normal service has since resumed.

For confidential emotional support call Samaritans for free on 116 123. You don’t have to be suicidal to call this number.