Man dies after collision with train at Finsbury Park station
PUBLISHED: 14:24 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 19 March 2019
Archant
A man died after colliding with a train at Finsbury Park station yesterday.
Police officers were called at about 11.30am to reports of a “casualty on the tracks”.
Paramedics also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers are now working to identify the person and inform the family.”
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Network Rail yesterday tweeted: “We’re sorry to report a person has been struck by a train in the Finsbury Park area.”
There were subsequent delays to trains travelling to and from King’s Cross – but normal service has since resumed.
For confidential emotional support call Samaritans for free on 116 123. You don’t have to be suicidal to call this number.
