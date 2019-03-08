Search

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

PUBLISHED: 18:33 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 15 May 2019

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

A man has died after falling from Archway Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the Hornsey Lane bridge, which straddles the Archway Road, at 3.30pm to reports a man had fallen.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "London Ambulance Service attended but he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the man's next of kin."

It is now 18 years since the campaign began for urgent safety improvements to the bridge.

On February 11, a teenager was seriously injured after falling onto the busy main road below.

Long-awaited safety measures for the bridge will begin on June 11. Some early reparation work was carried out in April and May. It was signed off by Islington and Haringey councils in September, though they may not be finished until later this summer. Haringey Council will oversee the work.

Haringey Council will be overseeing the work.

The delays have, over the years, been caused by objections from heritage groups, disputes about the height and sturdiness of the fence, and problems with prototypes matching the designs that had been submitted.

A Haringey spokesperson said in February after the teenager's fall: "We have planning permission to install a new fence and the procurement process is still on programme.

"The installation is programmed to start late May/June and is expected to take around eight weeks."

The A1 is closed between Langdon Park Road and Tollhouse Way.

