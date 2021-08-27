News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette

Man dies in Islington flat fire 

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:14 PM August 27, 2021   
Hanley Gardens, Finsbury Park

Hanley Gardens, Finsbury Park - Credit: Google

A man has died after a blaze ripped through a ground floor flat in Islington. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Hanley Gardens, off Hanley Road, Finsbury Park, last night. 

One woman and a child evacuated the three-storey building from a neighbouring property, before the London Fire Brigade arrived just after 11.30pm.

Part of the ground floor flat was destroyed by the fire, which the fire fighters brought under control by 1am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters from Holloway, Kentish Town and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.
 

London Fire Brigade
Islington News

