Man dies after collapsing in Islington

Published: 6:07 PM January 15, 2021 Updated: 6:22 PM January 15, 2021

The scene on Penton Street on January 15. - Credit: Andre Langlois

A man has died after he collapsed in the street in Islington this afternoon.

Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service staff were called to Penton Street at 2.45pm today (January 15) and found a man unresponsive at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at 4pm, and the police are in the process of informing his next of kin.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and no arrests have been made.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 with reference CAD 3687/15JAN.

Penton Street at the scene today. - Credit: Andre Langlois



