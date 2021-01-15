Man dies after collapsing in Islington
Published: 6:07 PM January 15, 2021 Updated: 6:22 PM January 15, 2021
- Credit: Andre Langlois
A man has died after he collapsed in the street in Islington this afternoon.
Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service staff were called to Penton Street at 2.45pm today (January 15) and found a man unresponsive at the scene.
He was pronounced dead at 4pm, and the police are in the process of informing his next of kin.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and no arrests have been made.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 with reference CAD 3687/15JAN.
Most Read
- 1 Police search for suspects after teen stabbed in the face in the Cally
- 2 Man dies after collapsing in Islington
- 3 Student on 'emotional' first day giving Covid jab to NHS workers
- 4 Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases
- 5 Arsenal Women trio issue apology to team mates following Dubai trip
- 6 Council tax set to rise amid 'hand-to-mouth' Covid-19 government funding
- 7 Did Islington house prices rise by 13% in 2020?
- 8 Call for tech donations to tackle digital divide in students
- 9 E-fit appeal after teen partially blinded in Canonbury Road baton attack
- 10 Corporation Street fight: Boy, 15, stabbed in the face in the Cally
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus