Man found dead at Holloway Road student building

PUBLISHED: 11:52 31 January 2019

A man was found dead at Unite Students Stapleton House in Holloway Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man was found dead at a block of student flats in the Holloway Road last night.

Paramedics called police to the Unite Students’ Stapleton House Building at 5.50pm after reports were made of a man found dead in the building.

Specialist police officers and firefighters attended and set up a cordon “due to concerns the address may have contained chemical material”.

A Met spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time – emergency services remain at the scene.”

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:48pm yesterday to reports of an incident at a residential address.

“We sent a number of crews to the scene including an incident response officer and a single responder in a car.

“Sadly, a person was found dead at the scene.”

Did you see what happened or know the man who died? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Man found dead at Holloway Road student building

