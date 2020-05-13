Search

Police appeal after man found collapsed in ‘critical condition’ in Hoxton

PUBLISHED: 09:25 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 13 May 2020

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found collapsed in a “critical condition” in Hoxton.

Two passersby found the man lying in Nile Street at about 8pm on Sunday.

They called the London Ambulance Service who took the man, aged 34, to a north London hospital. He remains in hospital.

On Monday, police were made aware the victim had a number of injuries which could potentially be consistent with an assault, and an investigation was launched.

The man is known to have walked from his home address a short distance onto Nile Street and into Tesco Express on East Road, where he spent a couple of minutes.

He was found collapsed nearby soon after. His next of kin are aware.

Det Sgt Danny Blakemore, from Central East CID, said: “We need the public to help us work out exactly what happened.

“We are asking people to think back as to whether they were in or around Tesco Express on East Road at around 7.45pm on Saturday and may have seen anything unusual.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference number 3488/10May.

