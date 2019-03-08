Search

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

PUBLISHED: 08:21 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 08 July 2019

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

A man in his 60s was stabbed off Fonthill Road on Saturday evening.

Police were called at 9.10pm to reports of a fight in Moray Road, and they found a man "suffering from stab injuries" near the WB Yeats N4 pub.

The London Ambulance Service took him to an to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

There have been no arrests. Police are investigating.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

