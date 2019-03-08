Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man in his 60s was stabbed off Fonthill Road on Saturday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 9.10pm to reports of a fight in Moray Road, and they found a man "suffering from stab injuries" near the WB Yeats N4 pub.

You may also want to watch:

The London Ambulance Service took him to an to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

There have been no arrests. Police are investigating.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk