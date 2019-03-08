Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight
PUBLISHED: 08:21 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 08 July 2019
Archant
A man in his 60s was stabbed off Fonthill Road on Saturday evening.
Police were called at 9.10pm to reports of a fight in Moray Road, and they found a man "suffering from stab injuries" near the WB Yeats N4 pub.
You may also want to watch:
The London Ambulance Service took him to an to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."
There have been no arrests. Police are investigating.
Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk