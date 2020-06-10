Search

Man rushed to major trauma centre after fall at Holloway Road building site

PUBLISHED: 18:22 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 10 June 2020

Stock image of ambulance. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

Stock image of ambulance. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been rushed to a major trauma centre after he fell and injured himself at a Holloway Road building site.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at about 4.15pm to reports of a man injured in Holloway Road, near Upper Holloway railway station.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We dispatched an advanced paramedic practitioner, two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car, with the first of our medics arriving within four minutes. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.”

“We assessed a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

Nasreen Halim, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident, told the Gazette: “When I was driving past the building site I saw them bringing a guy out on the stretcher. He was wrapped up in blankets and wasn’t moving. He didn’t look good. All the builders were standing around.”

Did you see what happened? Do you know the victim? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

