Police at the scene of the crash on Seven Sisters Road this morning - Credit: @999London

A man was killed after a car overturned in Holloway this morning.

The crash happened on Seven Sisters Road at the junction with Holloway Road around 7am on Friday, June 10.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and London's Air Ambulance to save him, the man who was driving the car died at the scene.

A Met spokesperson said: "At this early stage, it is believed the car collided with a lamppost."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant dashcam footage i asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1122/10JUN.