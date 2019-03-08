Search

Man narrowly missed by 'large chunks' of rubble falling off Highbury Park building

PUBLISHED: 13:37 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 20 August 2019

Bits of rubble fell of this building in Highbury Park and landed on the pavement this morning. Picture: Terry Stacy MBE

The former leader of Islington Council was feet away from being hit by "large chunks" of falling rubble in Highbury Park this morning.

Terry Stacy MBE was walking to work when bits of brick and plaster broke away from the second-storey window of a property near the junction with Riversdale Road and came "crashing" down at his feet.

The Lib Dem activist says he was a "the length of a bus stop" away from the tumbling bricks, and he's calling on Islington Council to take "urgent" action to ensure the building is structurally safe.

"I was literally in my own world walking down," he told the Gazette. "I'm just thankful more didn't come off the building.

"All I can say is thank god it's school holidays because it's a very busy crossing.

"I was walking down the road on the way to work and literally in front of me large chunks of masonry just fell onto the pavement.

"It's a very old building in a conservation area but for this to fall off it could have hit someone and done great injury."

Islington Council has reported the incident to its highways team.

