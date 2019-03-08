Man narrowly missed by 'large chunks' of rubble falling off Highbury Park building

Bits of rubble fell of this building in Highbury Park and landed on the pavement this morning. Picture: Terry Stacy MBE Archant

The former leader of Islington Council was feet away from being hit by "large chunks" of falling rubble in Highbury Park this morning.

Bits of rubble fell of a building in Highbury Park and landed on the pavement this morning. Picture: Terry Stacy MBE

Terry Stacy MBE was walking to work when bits of brick and plaster broke away from the second-storey window of a property near the junction with Riversdale Road and came "crashing" down at his feet.

The Lib Dem activist says he was a "the length of a bus stop" away from the tumbling bricks, and he's calling on Islington Council to take "urgent" action to ensure the building is structurally safe.

"I was literally in my own world walking down," he told the Gazette. "I'm just thankful more didn't come off the building.

Normal walk to work when the facade of building collapses onto pavement in front of you! 114 Highbury Park, @IslingtonBC you may want to take a look pic.twitter.com/ucjGype0p9 — Terry Stacy MBE (@TerryStacyLD) August 20, 2019

"All I can say is thank god it's school holidays because it's a very busy crossing.

"I was walking down the road on the way to work and literally in front of me large chunks of masonry just fell onto the pavement.

"It's a very old building in a conservation area but for this to fall off it could have hit someone and done great injury."

Islington Council has reported the incident to its highways team.