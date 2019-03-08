Farringdon Station attack: Man punches women in chest in on Thameslink train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Farringdon Station. Picture: Supplied Archant

British Transport Police (BTP) want to trace this man after a woman was punched in the chest aboard a train at Farringdon Station on Tuesday last week.

The attack happened shortly before 12.30am on a Thameslink train, after a woman accidentally dropped her bag on another passenger's toe.

BTP said a man became extremely violent and verbally abusive before punching the victim in the chest.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help them investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 15 of 3/07/2019. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

