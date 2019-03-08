Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road
PUBLISHED: 08:45 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 28 May 2019
A man was "slashed" in Seven Sisters Road last night.
Police were called at about 7.50pm to reports a man was assaulted in Seven Sisters Road, near the junction with Blackstock Road.
Officers and medics from a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering a "slash injury" at the scene.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "He has been taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is not life threatening."
Police are investigating.
