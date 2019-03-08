Finsbury Park stabbing: Man knifed in Seven Sisters Road robbery

A man was slashed and robbed in Seven Sisters Road this afternoon. Picture: @999London Archant

A man was "slashed" and robbed in Finsbury Park this afternoon.

Police were called at about 1pm to reports of a robbery in Seven Sisters Road.

A man in his 20s was found with knife wounds and has been taken to hospital - but officers don't think his injuries are life-threatening or life-changing.

The victim told officers his phone was stolen. There have been no arrests and police are investigating.

Darren, who witnesses the aftermath of the attack, tweeted: "Anyone have any idea what's happened in Finsbury Park? Someone is in distress on the floor. Bleeding."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We sent two medics in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."

