Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man knifed in Seven Sisters Road robbery

PUBLISHED: 14:52 28 August 2019

A man was slashed and robbed in Seven Sisters Road this afternoon. Picture: @999London

A man was slashed and robbed in Seven Sisters Road this afternoon. Picture: @999London

Archant

A man was "slashed" and robbed in Finsbury Park this afternoon.

Police were called at about 1pm to reports of a robbery in Seven Sisters Road.

A man in his 20s was found with knife wounds and has been taken to hospital - but officers don't think his injuries are life-threatening or life-changing.

You may also want to watch:

The victim told officers his phone was stolen. There have been no arrests and police are investigating.

Darren, who witnesses the aftermath of the attack, tweeted: "Anyone have any idea what's happened in Finsbury Park? Someone is in distress on the floor. Bleeding."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We sent two medics in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Islington police recover £3,000 of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and machete in dawn raids

Islington Police found a machete hidden in the bushes of Gillespie Park during a weapon sweep on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Councillors call on Sadiq Khan to make all buses at Holloway garage zero emissions models by 2020

A stock image showing a high-polluting Routemaster vehicle at Holloway Bus Garage. Picture: CC BY 2.0 David Howard

Housmans Bookshop burgled: Radical Cally store that survived letter bomb looted by thieves who scaled roofs to break in

Housemans Bookshop in Caledonian Road was burgled. Picture: Google Maps

Maintenance work means no down escalator at Archway Tube station until end of the year

Archway station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Islington police recover £3,000 of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and machete in dawn raids

Islington Police found a machete hidden in the bushes of Gillespie Park during a weapon sweep on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Councillors call on Sadiq Khan to make all buses at Holloway garage zero emissions models by 2020

A stock image showing a high-polluting Routemaster vehicle at Holloway Bus Garage. Picture: CC BY 2.0 David Howard

Housmans Bookshop burgled: Radical Cally store that survived letter bomb looted by thieves who scaled roofs to break in

Housemans Bookshop in Caledonian Road was burgled. Picture: Google Maps

Maintenance work means no down escalator at Archway Tube station until end of the year

Archway station

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn calls for second homes levy as tens of thousands of properties sit empty in crisis-hit London

A block in West Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mica Paris: ‘It shows the dark side of the industry and getting famous’

Mica Paris. Picture: Alessia Chinazzo.

Beheaded topiary elephant in Finsbury Park ‘resurrected’

Topiary Elephant at the junction of Ambler Road and Romilly Road could be cut down. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Dog Olympix: Canines to compete in annual Archway games to fundraise for new water fountain

Bianca and her dog Honey competing in the agility race at last year's Dog Olympix. Picture: Ron Vester
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists