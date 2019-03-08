Finsbury Park robbery: 'Unknown substance squirted in face' of victim during Ambler Road attack

A man was robbed for his watch and "squirted in the face" with an unknown substance in the Finsbury Park area last night.

Police were called at 11.33pm to reports of a robbery in Ambler Road.

Officers and paramedics found the 50-year-old victim at the scene - he was taken to hospital but police say his injuries are neither "life-threatening" nor "life-changing".

A Scotland Yard spokesperson told the Gazette: "During the robbery an unknown substance was squirted into the face of the victim.

"The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution, since the substance was causing irritation to his face."

Two suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 11:41pm to reports of an incident at a residential address on Ambler Road.

"We sent a medic in a car to the scene and an ambulance crew.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital."

Any witnesses are urged to call Central North CID officer on 101 quoting reference 8986/may16

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk