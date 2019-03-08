Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Finsbury Park robbery: 'Unknown substance squirted in face' of victim during Ambler Road attack

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 17 May 2019

Ambler Road. Picture: Google Maps

Ambler Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man was robbed for his watch and "squirted in the face" with an unknown substance in the Finsbury Park area last night.

Police were called at 11.33pm to reports of a robbery in Ambler Road.

Officers and paramedics found the 50-year-old victim at the scene - he was taken to hospital but police say his injuries are neither "life-threatening" nor "life-changing".

A Scotland Yard spokesperson told the Gazette: "During the robbery an unknown substance was squirted into the face of the victim.

"The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution, since the substance was causing irritation to his face."

You may also want to watch:

Two suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 11:41pm to reports of an incident at a residential address on Ambler Road.

"We sent a medic in a car to the scene and an ambulance crew.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital."

Any witnesses are urged to call Central North CID officer on 101 quoting reference 8986/may16

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teenager in hospital after Cathcart Hill knife attack

A teenager was stabbed in Cathcart Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teenager in hospital after Cathcart Hill knife attack

A teenager was stabbed in Cathcart Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Highgate positive despite losing opener to ‘strong’ Enfield

The new cricket season is underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Finsbury Park robbery: ‘Unknown substance squirted in face’ of victim during Ambler Road attack

Ambler Road. Picture: Google Maps

Dog owners hit out at mess left by visitors to Highbury Fields

The mess at Highbury Fields after the bank holiday sunshine. Picture: Beatrice Sayers

Cricket: Simpson keeps Middlesex in contention

Middlesex's John Simpson (pic: John Walton/PA)

World’s best skateboarders and Olympic hopefuls heading for east London

Last year’s event at Copper Box (Pic: Run Communications)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists