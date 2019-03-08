Finsbury Park robbery: 'Unknown substance squirted in face' of victim during Ambler Road attack
PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 17 May 2019
A man was robbed for his watch and "squirted in the face" with an unknown substance in the Finsbury Park area last night.
Police were called at 11.33pm to reports of a robbery in Ambler Road.
Officers and paramedics found the 50-year-old victim at the scene - he was taken to hospital but police say his injuries are neither "life-threatening" nor "life-changing".
A Scotland Yard spokesperson told the Gazette: "During the robbery an unknown substance was squirted into the face of the victim.
"The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution, since the substance was causing irritation to his face."
Two suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 11:41pm to reports of an incident at a residential address on Ambler Road.
"We sent a medic in a car to the scene and an ambulance crew.
"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital."
Any witnesses are urged to call Central North CID officer on 101 quoting reference 8986/may16
Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk
